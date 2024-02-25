Bloemfontein TVET College launches second artisan academy campus

Higher Education and Training, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande will officially launch the Motheo TVET College National Artisan Development Academy (NADA) in Bloemfontein on March 1. This is the second NADA campus, after the the launch of the first of its kind in Bloemfontein in April 2022.

According to the college’s communications officer, Lame Morubane, the artisan academy is funded by the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) board, with an injection of R450 million to bring the vision to life. A construction site was handed over to the college in October 2015. “This marked the beginning of a transformative journey for countless aspiring artisans,” Morubane said. Construction of the first NADA campus began at the start of 2019, and was set to be completed in June of the same year. However, there were project delays and Covid-19 and the college was launched three years later. It began fully operating in June 2022.

The academy aims to produce 30 000 qualified artisans per year by 2030, in accordance with the National Development Plan (NDP) and National Skills Development Strategy. Morubane explained that the college plans to produce more than 300 artisans per year from 2026. In total, 360 apprentices were produced last year, and this year the school aims to produce 720 apprentices. It wants to produce 1080 apprentices in 2025. “From 2025, the artisan academy aims to produce a significant number of qualified artisans. Based on an average pass rate of 70% for the apprentices, it is estimated that 252 artisans will be produced per year from the academy alone, but this number is expected to increase to more than 300 artisans per year from 2026 onwards,” he said.

Nzimande, during an address in 2022, highlighted that artisanal skills are quite rare and crucial. Therefore, he noted, the country needs at least 60% of school leavers to pursue artisanal training for youth employment and economic growth. In addition, he said the government’s NDP and White Paper for Post-Education and Training states that South Africa should produce 30 000 artisans per year by 2030. Morubane told The Star that the academy offers various artisanal training programmes such as operational certificates for welders, boilermakers, bricklayers and plumbers, among other programmes.