Blue Light contract court bid dismissed

The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has dismissed the bid by a company, Instrumentation For Traffic Law Enforcement, to compel the state to disclose further and better particulars on the matter, which involved high-flying SAPS members, such as suspended Acting Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Johannesburg - The infamous Blue Light contract has taken yet another twist.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, the application was brought under Section 87 of the Criminal Procedure Act and argued on June 26, 2023, by an accused company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, owned by businessman Vimpie Manthatha.

Seboka said that the matter relates to a contract to supply emergency warning equipment for the South African Police Service (SAPS) in 2016.

‘’The contract was worth R191 million. R65m was paid to the service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement (Pty) Ltd., but a further payment of R22m was stopped as a result of the investigation into the matter by the NPA's Investigating Directorate (ID) and IPid,’’ said Seboka.