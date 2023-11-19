Boinehelo Lefefa to make his second appearance in court for premeditated murder

The Sibanye Stillwater Mine Group refuses to be drawn or comment amid accusations by employees that they are partly to be blamed for the violent incident that left Alcino Macovo dead two weeks ago. A horrific incident was captured on video footage showing Boinehelo Lefefa, 43, tearing open Macovo’s abdomen, revealing his intestines. Lefefa even took a selfie with the body lying on the ground.

This incident took place at Leseding Hostel, where they both resided. Lefefa appeared in the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of premeditated murder charge on Monday, and his case was postponed to today, to obtain a lawyer and for a bail application. “The accused committed this heinous crime in broad daylight, with onlookers who captured the incident, and the pictures and videos were circulated on social media. The accused handed over the knife to the police and is currently in custody, while the case has been postponed for legal representation and formal bail application,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

A colleague, who wanted to remain anonymous, told The Star the mine company was partly to be blamed for the incident. They accused them of favouritism in dealing with a labour dispute between the two employees. “Lefefa and Macovo had an incident while underground in June which led to a fight. Lefefa poured Macovo with liquid by mistake. Macovo assaulted Lefefa underground. A disciplinary took place and Lefefa was charged. As employees, we blame the company for causing the rift between the two men. Lefefa felt it was wrong for the company to charge him and the deceased not fired,” said a colleague. The source further said: “Lefefa felt aggrieved, hence exhausting all the internal disciplinary processes, up to the SAPS, which postponed the arrest of the deceased four times. The company code states that if anyone assaults another person, they will be dismissed. How come this code did not apply to the deceased?”

Sibanye Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted refused to comment on the allegations. “I’m afraid that we are unable to comment on the allegations made in your questions at this time. The perpetrator was arrested and the incident is being investigated by the South African Police Service, with our full support and co-operation,” said Wellsted. He said everyone at Sibanye-Stillwater was deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific incident which happened outside Lesedi Residence at their Kloof operations.

“Our immediate concern is for the families of the employees and the people who witnessed this tragic event. We are also conducting our own internal investigation and have offered support and psychological counselling to the families of the two employees, as well as to other employees and stakeholders affected by this traumatic incident. We are committed to ensuring their well-being,” said Wellsted. The Star attempted to obtain comment from Lefefa’s wife and the family of the deceased, without luck. The source furnished Independent Media with Lefefa’s picture taken after he was assaulted by the deceased underground.