Bonang hailed as an icon of glamour

Johannesburg - Award-winning media mogul and business woman Bonang Matheba has again reminded South Africans why she is not only the queen of television but an esteemed icon of fashion as well. Matheba sparked excitement when she revealed that she was to host the prestigious Miss SA pageant after being on the judging panel in 2014, first hosting the pageant in 2018, and again in 2019.

On the night that saw thousands of viewers immerse themselves in the pageant, the esteemed host modelled four different ensembles that emphasised her status as a fashion icon. Boity Thulo was among the prominent personalities who hailed Matheba for her style, while thousands of their followers also echoed her sentiments, taking Matheba’s name to the top of trends. Matheba, who is known for her breathtaking and stunning looks, dazzled in all her appearances, leaving many of her fans singing her praises.

This year the reality star played an even bigger role, having been on the journey with the finalists as a judge on the Miss South Africa television series Crown Chasers, which was broadcast recently on SABC 3. Matheba said she was delighted to be hosting the show once again. "The Miss South Africa pageant is one of the biggest television productions in the country, so I am very excited to be hosting the show for a third time this year. It is an institution in this country."

"I remember gathering around the TV when I was growing up and watching flawless African women like Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy Sue Khumalo being crowned Miss South Africa." "From a young girl cheering on her favourites in front of a TV to becoming a judge, the pageant host, and now even one of the official sponsors of this event, it is an absolute honour. I love that I can showcase my talent even more this year and be an intricate part of the show in its entirety." "The fact that it is airing on the SABC this year means that it is accessible to all South Africans, and that’s very special to me. I started my career on the SABC years ago, so it is really iconic to be hosting one of the biggest TV productions in the country on the nation’s biggest broadcaster, giving everyone access to watch and experience it." she said