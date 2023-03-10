Bonang Matheba recognised as one of Africa's 100 most impactful women entrepreneurs

Johannesburg - Renowned media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba has attained recognition as one of Africa’s 100 most impactful women entrepreneurs with visions for re-imagining Africa's future. This major recognition came as the world marked International Women’s Day under the theme, DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

Matheba, who launched her popular alcoholic beverage, The House of BNG, has been on an upward trajectory with many accolades to boast about. Her celebratory drink has been used at most premium lifestyle and entertainment events in the country and is reported as one of South Africa’s top-selling MCCs. She recently shared that she sold 500 000 cans and further expressed gratitude to her supporters.

“We sold 500 000 cans in January alone. Ya’ll love some @houseofbng, huh?!! Insane. I’m so happy. Thank you, thank you,“ she shared on Twitter. Having officially launched the beverage in early 2019, the House of BNG has also been a partner for the Miss South Africa brand for four years. Speaking about the partnership, Matheba said: “The Miss South Africa pageant is an exciting event we all look forward to every year. And like many young South Africans, it has always been close to my heart since I was a little girl. Officially partnering with them again this year is such an honour; both are proudly South African brands.

“We at the House of BNG are all excited to rally behind the contestants and look forward to yet another amazing year,” she said. The award-winning media personality has recently partnered with the US-based fashion icon Steve Madden to create a range of seven shoes and three handbag styles. This was the first time that the footwear, apparel, and accessory giant has done a collaboration with an African partner and marks 10 years that the company has been on the continent.

The luxury brand also made an official announcement on Instagram last year. “We are excited to announce our Bonang Matheba Steve Madden Holiday Select partnership. The Collection will be available online on the 6th Nov and instore on the 7th Nov. Stay tuned.” Matheba has been sharing beautiful snaps of herself living it up in the Big Apple while also showing off her Steve Madden partnership.