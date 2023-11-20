Bonang Matheba showcases her regal beauty as host in Kigali, Rwanda

Award-winning host and media personality Bonang Matheba hosted the inaugural Time100 Africa Summit and Gala, bringing her regal beauty to Kigali, Rwanda. Matheba made a thrilling announcement to thousands of her fans a few days ahead of the event, expressing how honoured she was to be at the helm as a host.

“We are honoured to host the inaugural Time 100 Impact Awards,” said Matheba. Following the TIME100 Summit Africa, TIME hosted an invitation-only gala featuring appearances by all six Impact Award honorees, including Matheba, and other esteemed leaders, visionaries, and members of the global TIME100 community. TIME chief executive Jessica Sibley spoke about the awards and the excitement of bringing them to Rwanda to support their partners at Visit Rwanda.

“We are honoured to recognise the inaugural class of 2023 TIME100 Impact Awards Africa honorees for their remarkable accomplishments,” said Sibley. “TIME is excited to bring the Impact Awards to Rwanda for the first time with the support of our partners at Visit Rwanda. The TIME100 Summit and Impact Awards Africa are presented by founding partner Visit Rwanda and supporting partners Kigali International Financial Centre and RwandAir.” Matheba, who is no stranger to hosting prestigious events, recently hosted the magnificent Miss SA pageant, which drew millions of viewers.

The renowned personality was hailed as a beauty icon after not only demonstrating her flawless presentation abilities but also dressing up in eye-catching ensembles. In October, she also celebrated one of her career’s defining moments after appearing in the Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris 2023 Paris Fashion Week in France. Matheba strutted the star-studded runway in a majestic maxi dress, shaking thousands of her fans who have been complimenting her for making big strides.

The well-known celebrity, who has over five million fans, expressed her delight and remarked, “Never in my wildest dreams. Thank you, @lorealparis,” she said. Matheba was showered with love, as videos of her “walking the walk” on one of the biggest stages that showcase fashion have been widely shared on social media. Paris Fashion Week is one of the “Big Four” fashion weeks, along with New York, Milan, and London.