Bonang Matheba’s luxury beverage brand toasts to 5 years

When Bonang Matheba launched her luxury beverage brand in 2019, she passionately said it was a love letter to Africa, and it has remained one of the country's most preferred celebratory drinks. Matheba stated that the House of BNG had been a long-term passion endeavour for her because champagne is her favourite drink, and the idea of owning an MCC was an opportunity she could not miss out on.

This year marks five years since she launched the House of BNG, and the brand’s sparkling wines have become a staple at premium lifestyle and entertainment events nationwide. The House of BNG’s Prestige Reserve MCC also made its debut at the SunMet, Africa’s biggest and wealthiest horse race. Since its inception in 2019, the brand has established itself as the go-to luxury beverage brand, synonymous with elegance, sophistication, and glamour.

Furthermore, by doing this, Matheba becomes the first female African American member of the Cap Classique Producers Association. With the launch of the Nectar range — one of the first African brands to create a true sparkling wine in a can — and the category’s relentless ascension in the South African luxury beverage industry, the House of BNG continues to innovate. Bonang, known as the “Champagne Queen”, made the deliberate decision to make MCCs with Cape grapes rather than champagne (made from region-specific French grapes).

This involved the careful crafting of a unique blend by acclaimed Cape Wine Master Jeff Grier, who selected the finest grapes from across the world-renowned Stellenbosch wine-producing region. The award-winning media personality contributes to the creative process to fit her taste preferences, advising on everything from the bitter-sweet balance to the size of the bubbles. Celebrating the milestone, the brand’s social media page welcomed this special month with excitement.