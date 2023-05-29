Bontle Modiselle helps girls end period poverty

Johannesburg - Dancer and actor Bontle Modiselle brought her dazzling dance skills to the learners of Thutolore Secondary School in Meadowlands, Soweto, as part of the Global Citizens and P&G menstrual hygiene programme on Friday. Modiselle, who has a long-standing partnership with the sanitary brand Always, urged girl learners at the school to unite and stand together, even in trying times.

She said having an impact on the lives of young girls was an important part of her life as an entertainer, and playing a part in bringing an end to period poverty brought her the greatest joy. It is reported that period poverty and a lack of access to period protection affects millions of people around the world, even in the most economically developed countries. "Girls, please stay in school. Please show up for each other. It is incredibly important that you show up for each other. If I could be one of your sisters and multiply myself, I could do it and be your sister in your household. I know it can get awkward sometimes to speak about these things, but we need to be there for each other. It is important to share the information and knowledge that you get. We need to take up more options in trying to help each other end period poverty," she said.

Speaking on behalf of the Gauteng Department of Education, Enid Smith, a social services and psychosocial support co-ordinator, said gender inequality, discrimination, stigma, and a lack of basic services like toilets and sanitary products affected millions of people every day. She said boys should not be excluded from conversations that affect women, as their education helped end stereotypes. "I know that schools do not have a budget for sanitary pads, but we need support to ensure that schools have sanitary pads in stock. Our boys need to be educated and involved in these conversations. We cannot generalise, and they all must understand because they have sisters and aunts, and some of them are supportive of their female counterparts," she said. More than 100 young girls were gifted with six months worth of sanitary pads courtesy of the Global Citizens and P&G partnership, with Alicia Eggington of P&G saying menstruation should never be a barrier for a girl child.