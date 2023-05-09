Boomtown to host the finest artists at the Durban July

Johannesburg - As the countdown begins to Africa’s highly anticipated annual race event, Hollywoodbets Durban July, the biggest hospitality marquee, Heineken Boomtown, is getting read to host only the finest acts. Boomtown returns for its 13th season, maintaining its consistency in providing the ultimate in hospitality every year.

Offering world-class sound and lighting, complemented by live entertainment from the hottest artists in the country, this year promises to be no different. The event will feature a stellar line-up of top equines, a star-studded cast of punters, celebrities, and designers at play, coupled with entertainment and hospitality on a cosmic scale. The event has proven to be one of the most coveted July weekend experiences, delivering the ultimate gathering for horse racing, fashion, and music lovers alike.

With the various lavish tiered hospitality decks and lounges, a scenic trackside viewing area, and exciting experiential activations, it is the “town” that hosts the who’s who of the South African entertainment, sport and business worlds. Event organiser Stuart Scott shared details about the event, detailing that they are securing some of the finest line-ups of artists. “Boomtown presented by Heineken is all about celebrating life. We are very excited to be back for our 13th year and are currently securing some of the biggest local amapiano, house, and hip hop artists to perform at the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

“Over the past decade, we have prided ourselves in creating the ultimate hospitality experience for our loyal guests. From world-class entertainment to great racehorse viewing platforms, easily accessible betting stations, a huge selection of food, and fully stocked bars. Various hospitality packages serve to cater to different audiences, making everyone feel like VIPs.” “Out of This World” was announced as the theme of this year’s event, following a poem that aims to transport one into a mysterious world far beyond our imagination. The popular lifestyle event, set to take place on July 1 at the Greyville Racecourse, officially opened ticket sales last month.