Assets belonging to Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations (AGO), went under the hammer last week. Auctioneers, Park Village Auctions, expected to make R65m from the public sale, but can now smile all the way to the bank with the R100million success.
The auction, held at the AGO headquarters in Krugersdorp, west of Joburg, had more than 1000 registered buyers.
While some were there to snap up vehicles, such as AGO head Gavin Watson’s Porsche and BMW X5, which fetched more than a R1m, others also got their hands on the array of assets on offer.
The contents of a prayer room that included three black leather tub chairs, two leather couches, a coffee table and carpet sold for R40000.