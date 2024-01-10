Botlokwa police investigate the gruesome discovery of the body of an 18-year-old woman

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has urged community members to provide valuable information that can assist the police in the investigation following the gruesome discovery of the body of a young woman. A female was found dead at Mokomene, Ga-Thoka Village under Botlokwa policing precinct, North West, on Monday at about 9 am.

Police received a complaint about the body of a woman at an abandoned house and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the body of the woman in an advanced state of decomposition. “The deceased’s identity will be released in due course as the investigation is still in its preliminary stages. The motive behind this gruesome act is not yet established.”

Similar events have happened in North West, where Koster police asked the locals for help in identifying the body of an unidentified white man who was thought to be in his 30s or 40s. On Saturday, December 30, the body was discovered in a ditch beside Oakland and Raakvat farms on the R30 road (Rustenburg/Ventersdorp). Police report that he was barefoot, and both hands were bound with a cord. Furthermore, his mouth and nose were covered with plastic. The victim was dressed in a white T-shirt and blue beach shorts.