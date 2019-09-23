File picture

Johannesburg - A 32-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend and stashing his girlfriend in a metal case in Mpumalanga was arrested in Limpopo where he had fled after the murder. He was expected to appear in court on Monday.

Mpumalanga police launched a manhunt after the murder suspect fled his girlfriend’s home before her bruised body was found stashed in a toolbox under a bed.

According Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the suspect was sniffed out of his hiding place at Ga-Masemola in an area called Makhutsho, Limpopo by a team that was put in place by Mpumalanga police Commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma.

Hlathi said Zuma appointed the team as part of the 72 Hour Action Plan to investigate the murder of a 32-year-old Zanele Mthimunye.

“The 32-year-old suspect was found at his homestead and was arrested. At this stage, the police are still busy with further investigations on this matter as it also surfaced that after the murder, he allegedly committed a house robbery to get money to flee the area,” Hlathi added.

According to Hlathi, the man is also wanted to account on cases ranging from murder and rape he allegedly committed in Limpopo.

Zuma also extended his words of appreciation to the community for working in collaboration with the police resulting in the successful arrest..

“Working very closely with the community and the police is the way to go in the fight against crime,” Zuma said Zuma further congratulated the team for working selflessly making sure that the villain is brought to book.

"The suspect is expected to appear before the Kwa-Mhlanga Magistrates’ Court on charges of murder and house robbery and will be transited to Limpopo to account for crimes he allegedly committed there."

