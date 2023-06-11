Boyfriend sentenced to life in prison for murder of girlfriend

Johannesburg - SAPS North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena and the Director of Public Prosecution, Dr Rachel Makhari, have hailed the life sentence handed down by the North West High Court to 25-year-old Kamogelo Molorwe. Molorwe was sentenced for the murder of his girlfriend, who was a teacher at the time of her death, according to spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

According to the evidence presented in court, Molorwe stabbed his girlfriend, Busisiwe Jaki, 34, to death with a knife in the early hours of Thursday, June 30, 2022, following an argument between them. "The incident occurred at the victim's rented room in Unit 4, Mogwase. "Molorwe was traced and arrested the same day and has been in custody since his arrest after bail was successfully opposed.

"The convict was found guilty on June 5, 2023, after pleading guilty, and he was eventually given a life imprisonment term." Myburgh added that Molorwe was also declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000. "The State Prosecutor, Advocate Jessica Molefe, argued that the accused grossly deprived the children of the deceased of their right to have a mother.