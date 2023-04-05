Boyfriend suspected of murdering his partner abandons bid to get bail

According to Lumka Mahanjana, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Kagiso Thobela, 29, is facing a charge of murder over the killing his 32-year-old girlfriend.

Johannesburg – A boyfriend accused of killing his girlfriend has abandoned his bail application at Tsakane Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that on March 12, the two were coming back from a tavern when they arrived at a house they shared.

"They then started arguing, and a fight broke out between them, leading to the accused assaulting his girlfriend and killing her.

“It is alleged that the girlfriend ran to the room of her 65-year-old father, who was ill and was sleeping. The accused ran after her and dragged her back to their room, where he allegedly assaulted her with an object."