Boyfriend suspected of murdering his partner abandons bid to get bail

Johannesburg – A boyfriend accused of killing his girlfriend has abandoned his bail application at Tsakane Magistrates’ Court.
According to Lumka Mahanjana, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Kagiso Thobela, 29, is facing a charge of murder over the killing his 32-year-old girlfriend.
It is alleged that on March 12, the two were coming back from a tavern when they arrived at a house they shared.
"They then started arguing, and a fight broke out between them, leading to the accused assaulting his girlfriend and killing her.
“It is alleged that the girlfriend ran to the room of her 65-year-old father, who was ill and was sleeping. The accused ran after her and dragged her back to their room, where he allegedly assaulted her with an object."
Mahanjana added that upon realising that the woman wasn’t moving, the accused called his friend and told him what had happened. He then drank pills and hanged himself from the roof, trying to commit suicide.
"When the friend arrived at the accused's place, he found the girlfriend on the floor in a pool of blood. He untied the accused and called the police.
"When the police arrived at the scene, they arrested the accused.“ He was charged and the matter was postponed to April 19 for a transfer to the regional court, Mahanjana added.
The Star