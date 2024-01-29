BravoB disqualified from ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ after making derogatory remarks on live TV

MultiChoice has disqualified one housemate from “Big Brother Mzansi”, barely a week since the show made its tantalising debut on screens. BravoB and Makhekhe, two of the male housemates, were found to be having an inappropriate conversation that put the safety of the other residents at risk.

Following the airing of the remarks, several social media users and viewers demanded an intervention from Multi-Choice, igniting controversy. This resulted in Lindokuhle Nsele, fondly known as BravoB, being booted from the competition, while Makhekhe has been reprimanded. Lindokuhle Nsele fondly known as BravoB. Picture: Social media. In different videos, Nsele can be heard planning to have sex with some of their female housemates when they are intoxicated.

“MultiChoice has investigated the matter regarding a conversation between two housemates on ‘Big Brother Mzansi’, which is currently airing on DStv channel 198. “We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show, and we take gender-based violence seriously. “The housemate who initiated and drove the conversation (BravoB) has been disqualified from the game, and the other housemate (Makhekhe) will face a reprimand from Big Brother with a social lesson on behaviour etiquette.

“Mzansi Magic will ensure that Makhekhe is coached to call out anyone who speaks or behaves in a derogatory manner.” The reality show got off to a lively start, and social media is where most people voice their opinions about the various characters on the show. Hosted by the ever-vim and vigorous Lawrence Maleka, he wasted no time in introducing the housemates.