Breast Cancer Awareness Month encourages women to think pink in the new sticky notes campaign

As South Africa marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Euphoria Telecom and breast cancer charity ‘Reach For Recovery’ are encouraging women to make the smart call and book their breast exams through their campaign. The ‘Remember to Think Pink’ campaign uses a series of four pink sticky notes in English, Zulu and Xhosa to encourage women to schedule their annual breast exam.

With more than 500 volunteers and friends, Reach for Recovery is distributing the sticky notes across the country, carrying them to salons, cafés, restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, churches, mosques, community centres, and other places where women convene. Reach for Recovery ambassador Marli du Toit says that with this campaign, they want women to understand they need to go for scans to help detect the disease. “We are also showcasing our services and raising funds to fulfil our mission of providing emotional and practical support to every person in SA confronted by breast cancer,” she adds.

“Reach for Recovery is South Africa’s oldest breast cancer organisation. We provide practical and emotional support to breast cancer patients during their journey and afterwards. By creating and launching this super-fun and engaging ‘Remember to Think Pink’ campaign, I know we are only going to get our message further, raise more money, and inevitably save more lives. Isn't that awesome?” Euphoria Telecom national marketing manager Lauren Pybus added that with this simple, collective, and collaborative action, vital early detection messaging can go further and faster. Pybus says this is the third campaign the company is doing with Reach for Recovery as part of its CSI programme.