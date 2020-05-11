Brenda Ngxoli leaves farming to scratch 7-year acting itch with new role in The Queen

Award-winning actress Brenda Ngxoli has broken her seven year sabbatical in her hometown in the Eastern Cape by bagging a role in The Queen. The 39-year-old, who calls herself a product of migrant labour, has taken a brave decision to leave her livestock and crop back in Tsomo to focus on her craft, acting. A few years ago she left Joburg to start a farm in the Eastern Cape. During this period she would come back to Joburg for a few weeks to shoot minor roles and then go back home. “I’ve been back in Jozi for a while now. I have made a decision to live in the now and to accept my responsibilities (acting). “I have provided for my family through the farm and now it’s time that I do it to me and to thank South Africans who have been supporting my acting career. My cattle will be safe and my ancestors who have been carrying me all these years, will guide me,” Ngxoli said.

The highly-acclaimed screen goddess makes a triumphant return in the new season of The Queen, which she is yet to shoot.

She plays NomaPrincess “Noma” Matshikiza who carries a huge baggage and a multimillion-rand debt she owes Harriet. Their friendship dates back to their Hillbrow days. It was a trio of Dolly, Noma and Harriet joined by Kgosi who were turning tricks in the city of gold.

When Harriet married Mzi, Noma went her way and married an upcoming politician Charles Matshikiza who had a short lived career, before venturing into construction with Noma in the late 1990s.

Winning a 2010 World Cup stadium construction tender would be a poisoned chalice for Noma and her husband. They needed cash to bankroll the start of the project.

After much persuasion by Harriet, a reluctant Mzi makes the Matshikizas a R10 million loan, only for them to never pay it back and disappear from the face of the earth while living it up. Noma meets Harriet for the first time since 2008 and she’s not the high flyer she used to be.

Actress Brenda Ngxoli.

“This is my first telenovela. I’m excited and still pinching myself. The best way to put it is to say that the gods have chosen to favour me. I will put my gratitude into action by giving quality work.

“I got my first Safta for my role in Rockville where I worked with the Ferguson Films, once again I’m back with them. I’ve always acknowledged the big role they have played in my career and how they have treated me. I’m turning 40 and I just want to live my best life and they have granted me that opportunity. I can’t thank them enough along with the channel Mzansi Magic. I’m also indebted to South African, their continued support is appreciated,” Ngxoli said.

Connie Ferguson, The Queen’s executive producer, shares: “We worked with Brenda in Rockville, so naturally we are very excited for her to come on board. I can’t wait to see what she brings to this new role.”

Shona Ferguson, co-executive producer of The Queen, said: “Brenda is an amazing versatile actress, with a work ethic like no other.”