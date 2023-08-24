BRICS name remains unchanged as six ‘new kids on the block’ were accepted

Johannesburg - All BRICS partners have agreed that the name of the group will not change after six new countries are accepted into the bloc, as this would demonstrate continuity. Speaking at a press briefing following the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said everyone said the name should remain as is.

"The name has already become a brand. None of the newcomers to the BRICS suggested otherwise. It seems to me that everyone understands that it is better to leave everything as it is; this will emphasise the continuity of all our work,“ Lavrov said. BRICS chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that the five countries of the BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – had agreed to expand the bloc. Countries that have been accepted into the BRICS fold include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

"Now that we are joined by such major players in the energy market, of course, the topic of energy will shine in a new light and will be in great demand," Lavrov said. The expanded BRICS will become one of the key pillars of the future fair multipolar world order based on UN principles, Lavrov said. More than 40 countries have shown interest in joining the BRICS as full members.