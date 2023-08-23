BRICS Summit: Indian Prime Minister Modi emphasises India’s growing digital economy

Johannesburg - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India continues to make strides in the digital economy and payment systems. In his speech during the opening address of the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre, Modi said the Business Forum allowed him to highlight some of the latest development programmes India has embarked on as it continues to make inroads in digital technology, infrastructure, and other development areas.

“BRICS Business Forum gave me an opportunity to highlight India’s growth trajectory and the steps taken to boost ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and public service delivery. It also gave me an opportunity to emphasise India’s strides in digital payments, infrastructure creation, the world of start-ups, and more,” Modi said on social media. On Tuesday, Modi shared the same sentiments, saying India was poised to grow its digital infrastructure to ensure more and more strides were made in this regard. “I am glad that immediately after arriving in South Africa, my first public engagement was the BRICS Business Forum. My heartiest wishes to the BRICS Business Council, which has played a vital role in enhancing economic co-operation among BRICS countries as the world comes out of a difficult time during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Modi said in his opening part of the address.

He added that, in spite of the uncertainty in the world, India was able to grow its economy while implementing necessary reforms. “Despite the volatility of the last few years, India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. No doubt, in the future, India will become a global leader. We have carried out the reforms that drove ease of doing business, and India has seen a boost in investor confidence,” he said. When it comes to advancements in information technology, Modi said, the country has been able to grow and sustain itself.