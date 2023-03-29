British MP Peter Hain says South Africa heading toward being a failed state

Johannesburg - Lord Peter Hain, Member of the House of Lords of the UK, says that South Africa is showing signs of becoming a failed state. He said that it was up to South Africans to act decisively and reverse this trend.

Hain elaborated on this perspective in a recent Think Big webinar entitled "Imagining a Future Without Corruption." The webinar was facilitated by award-winning journalist Alishia Seckham and hosted by investment holding company PSG Group. "South African citizens may feel despair and despondence, but in their individual capacities, they have real power. The time has come for them to focus on the one thing they can do to stop corruption — refuse to engage in back-handed deals with unscrupulous leaders and government officials, whatever the cost," said Hain. He said that the fight against the apartheid government was not won solely by political leaders.

Hain's call for South Africans to "rise up" against corruption is not a call to revolt, as Hain explained. Instead, it is a call for individuals at every level of society to take the small, but significant actions that will stop corruption. He says that this will mean that business owners will need to refuse procurement bribes that may lead to not securing a tender and that ordinary South Africans, when faced with the prospect of traffic fines or legal action, will refuse to pay the bribes demanded by corrupt officials. "It was a battle won by ordinary citizens, and it can be done again," said Hain.

Hain says that his generation has betrayed the youth of the future, and we’re handing over a planet that’s burning. He added that it is imperative that young voters use their voice at the polls to exercise their right and their responsibility to bring about positive change. "South Africans need to realise that by not voting, all they’re doing is depressing the turnout and lowering the total seats that parties will hold in parliament. If anything, not voting helps to maintain the status quo. But by voting, young people can make an impact on the future of the country.