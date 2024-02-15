Broos stunned by reception as returning Bafana feel the love from footie fans

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was in awe of the reception for his team at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday after their Africa Cup of Nations heroics. OR Tambo is said to be the biggest airport on the continent, but rarely on a weekday is it expected to be busy as early as 3am, hosting supporters who are singing, dancing and chanting.

But as Bafana landed back in the country some time after 5am yesterday, following their third-place finish at the Afcon, they were welcomed with that euphoric atmosphere. It was the first time in 24 years that the country’s senior men’s football team finished third at the Afcon, following their fall from grace in recent times. Bafana’s support had declined to such an extent that they played most of their home games in front of empty stands during their preparations for the Afcon.

They were not expected to even make it past the group stage of the tournament. But such was the determination and grit of Broos’ men that they defied the odds and finished third – to equal their best finish at the finals since 2000. Their supporters have since rallied behind the team, giving them a boisterous welcome back to the country yesterday.

“Thanks to the supporters who were there and who are here today. In the past, I was complaining, asking, ‘Where are the supporters?’ Broos said. “But today they are here, and we want to say thank you very much. We need you.” A non-informed observer would have sworn that it was a political rally as most supporters were clad in EFF colours – also in keeping with yesterday’s Valentine’s Day theme.

But EFF leader Julius Malema, who is a staunch Orlando Pirates supporter, dismissed those talks, saying they showed up in the wee hours to “applaud the team for their heroics”. “The fact that we are not showing up at the stadiums, we are avoiding being hurt. People just stay away. But when you perform well, people are going to come out in numbers,” he said. Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa joins his fellow South Africans in welcoming Bafana Bafana players at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, on their return from a successful campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where they won bronze. Picture: Siyabulela Duda GCIS “Very rare and unheard of that you can have supporters here at OR Tambo Airport at 3am. That is a sign of commitment, love and appreciation, because you’ve done something good.”

The top honours of the competition went to hosts Ivory Coast as they beat Nigeria in the final for the crown and a cool cheque of R131 million. But Bafana’s heroics were something to write home about. They bagged the Fair Play award, Ronwen Williams’ Golden Glove award and a cheque for R46.9m. The SA Football Association is expected to give Bafana bonuses on top of matchday stipends and daily allowances, but Safa president Danny Jordaan refused to touch on the matter yesterday.

“We don’t know (how much they’ll get). We must wait on CAF. The tournament ended yesterday (on Sunday). You want the results already? CAF will let us know when they are ready,” Jordaan said. “The players know what they agreed on. You must ask them … the (amount or percentage) is something we must discuss with the players first. “Whether they disclose that to you or not is their business. It’s their money and their income. They’ll discuss whether they want to disclose or not. This effort must be rewarded!”