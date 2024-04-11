Bryoni Govender to represent South Africa at the 15th edition of Miss Supranational

BRYONI Govender shares her excitement at being announced as the official South African representative at the 15th edition of Miss Supranational, to be held in Nowy Sącz, Poland, on July 6. Beauty queens from all over the world will come together and compete for the coveted title, which will ultimately see Ecuador’s Andrea Aguilera crown her successor.

Govender, who was the runner-up at the Miss South Africa 2023 pageant, says the preparations ahead of this major competition include “intense training sessions to enhance her physical fitness, catwalk, poise and stage presence. “I am incredibly excited and honoured to have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming Miss Supranational competition. I have been working tirelessly to prepare myself, both mentally and physically, for the competition. These preparations have included intense training sessions to enhance my physical fitness, catwalk, poise,and stage presence. I have also been working with top-notch trainers to improve my communication skills and develop a strong and impactful voice. I always say that the most important thing for me when preparing for any competition is to have a positive and healthy mindset and to have put in all the necessary work,” she reveals. Govender also believes that her previous international pageantry experience stands her in good stead as it taught her invaluable lessons.