Frank Bertelot's sneaker range Eitha has been making waves in the streets of Maboneng.

Frank Bertelot’s first experience of South Africa was during the 2010 World Cup. Since then he has made this country his home.

“I just love everything about South Africa but it was mostly the people here that got me to stay.

My wife, Lucinda was also the one that contributed to me staying until now. Since then things have been going well. In the beginning it was challenging, just as change is.”

Bertelot lived in France for ten years before moving to South Africa. He is originally from Cameroon.

“I lived in France, after my matric my parents sent me there to study. I am a system engineer by profession. When I came here I wanted to seek opportunities because I had always heard about South Africa.”

Bertelot’s original sneakers Eitha have been trending on social media lately because of their funky designs.

Frank Bertelot owns the Frank Bertelot Boutique in Midrand where he manufactures his sneaker range Eitha.

It took him about five years before he took the plunge to finally open his shop.

“I was fortunate to get a job at Business Connexion after finishing off my studies. My passion has always been to become a designer. My style of dressing and the way I did things was always intriguing to people, so much so people felt threatened because of the way I carry myself. I ended up styling them.”

He opened his first store with a friend in Lonehill and then eventually got the space at Midway Mews in Midrand. Bertelot also has a space in the Joburg CBD.

His space operates as boutique store and a tailor with original women and menswear.

Frank Bertelot owns the Frank Bertelot Boutique in Midrand.

“When I started this business it was always to empower others. Everyday I am getting to that goal. My pursuit for happiness has never been money because you can have so much but if you are not living to your purpose you will never be happy.”

Bertelot said since taking the plunge to fully invest in his business, things have fallen into place without much effort from him.

He specialises in suits for men and bespoke womenswear but has found a greater passion in releasing his creativity through the sneakers.

He already has the Frank Bertelot sneakers and wanted to make Eitha (pronounced ‘Heita’) a sneaker every South African can relate to. He also added a touch of his own with the additional wording on the soles of the sneakers like Ekse and J’adore to make them more authentic. The Tsonga print is just one of the patterns he has on the sneakers.

Frank Bertelot owns the Frank Bertelot Boutique in Midrand where he tailors suits and clothing for high end clients.

“The vision to create the sneaker was because I wanted to have a product that would get me closer to the people. In business, especially here people love t-shirts and sneakers. When I started designing the sneakers I wasn’t thinking about the competition. When I launched the first pair recently I wanted to be where the people were and I started going to Maboneng to do a pop up. Since then I can see that I am living my purpose again.”

It takes about six hours for a sneaker to be assembled and branded. The sneakers retail for R750.

He said he wants people to start treating local brands and wearing them with pride like they do international ones.

“My vision is for us to support local brands and have all those sneakers replaced by local brands, but that is only possible if we support one another.”