Johannesburg - After a long legal brawl following an alleged physical altercation that left Boity Thulo bruised, Bujy Bikwa and Thulo have sorted out their spat. It started with Bujy allegedly throwing a bottle at Boity during a heated argument at a hotel.

A leaked picture showed Boity leaving the hotel covered in blood. Thulo admitted that she had been a victim of a "vicious" physical assault that had led her to open a case against the perpetrator. "It is with deep sadness to state that I was indeed an unfortunate victim of a vicious physical assault and that I have since opened a case against the culprit, which I am following with a keen interest."

"I do not wish to comment on this matter any further (at this time)," read her statement. Bikwa recently shared that his heart was at peace after they chose to forgive each other. "My heart is at peace. After a legal battle that lasted almost three years, Boitumelo (Boity) Thulo and I had a mature discussion about what happened that night. We've chosen to forgive each other, and she has dropped the charges against me," said Bikwa.

The radio personality had been having a difficult time on social media and was accused of playing the victim. "At what point do you think I would effortlessly go out of my way to attack any human being? What do I gain?" "I chose not to defend myself publicly cause I respect the law and I fully understand what happened that night. I am a very loving person and extremely kind," he shared on Twitter.

"If you knew the pain and suffering I have been through, you would understand why I am seeking peace. In a nutshell, I will never ever intervene or try to stop a fight." "Now I am the villain! Ok. SHARP BO SKAT." Defending his name on the assault claims, he said: "Furthermore, during a verbal confrontation, I was then physically assaulted, being kicked and punched, while being told that ('I'm a man, I'm a man') I must take it. The pain and suffering of having to let a woman abuse me verbally and physically while trying to contain myself and holding her hands to stop was not enough until witnesses managed to defuse the situation."