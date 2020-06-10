Burundi president alleged to have died from Covid-19 after denying its existence in his country

The government of the central African nation announced his death in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday, saying he had





died of a heart attack.

Outgoing first lady Denise Nkurunziza is also reportedly recovering at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, with her four bodyguards.

Outgoing first lady Denise Nkurunziza is also reportedly recovering at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, with her four bodyguards.

"She sent a recorded audio message saying she was responding very well to treatment," a source said, adding she shared the message on WhatsApp.

Nkurunziza is on record for saying that there was no #Covid-19 in his country and vividly disregarded all measures announced by the World Health Organization aimed at stopping the spread of this pandemic.

His death comes less than a week after the country’s constitutional court ruled that last month’s elections were flawless and upheld the victory of the ruling party’s presidential candidate, dismissing a complaint brought by the runner-up.

The vote was the first competitive presidential election in Burundi since a civil war erupted in 1993. The ruling CNDD-FDD party’s candidate, retired general Evariste Ndayishimiye, was running against opposition leader Agathon Rwasa and five others.

Nkurunziza was set to stay in office until August.

In his last tweet, which was posted on May 26, he congratulated the president-elect for winning the elections.

Nkurunziza oversaw a reign of torture, rape and murder by his security forces that drove hundreds of thousands of people into exile.

He came to power at the end of Burundi’s 12-year civil war, which killed 300000 people and was driven by similar ethnic tensions as the 1994 genocide in neighbouring Rwanda, where Hutu extremists slaughtered 800000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Nkurunziza, a former leader of a Hutu rebel group, was elected by lawmakers after promising peace but oversaw a crackdown on political opponents and the media when he was re-elected five years later.

When he stood for a third time in 2015, opponents said it violated a two-term constitutional limit. His supporters beat, tortured and executed activists, suspected opponents and journalists.

After he foiled an attempted coup, more than 1000 people were killed in clashes with security forces and more than 400000 fled abroad.

In 2018, Burundians voted in a referendum that cleared the way for Nkurunziza to stay in power until 2034. The opposition said ruling party agents accompanied voters into the booths. Many people said they voted out of fear.

Nkurunziza and his wife began to make the divine origin of the president’s power a central tenet of their speeches. In 2019, he changed the country’s motto from “Unity, Labour, Development” to “God, King, Burundi.”

Reuters