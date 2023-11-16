Businessman and philanthropist lauded for his humanitarian and business acumen

South African businessman and philanthropist Dr Collen Mashawana has made it his mission to build lasting legacies not only for himself and his family, but for the country’s poor, elderly and disabled. He has been described as the driving force behind Afribiz Invest, an investment company which invests in the African continent’s strategic sectors with a focus on infrastructural space.

The Limpopo-born entrepreneur is the chairperson of Afribiz Invest as well as the founder of the Collen Mashawana Foundation, credited with building homes for thousands of disadvantaged South Africans across the country. Almost every week, the humble businessman is found building an elderly woman’s house. Mashawana built and donated a new home. Picture: Supplied Recently, Mashawana built and donated a new home to a disabled woman in KwaNgcolosi, KwaZulu-Natal.

The recipient, Thobekile Maria Dlamini, a 57-year-old wheelchair user, had been living in inhumane conditions in a dilapidated mud house for more than 10 years. Mashawana built and donated a new home. Picture: Supplied After years of living in appalling conditions, Dlamini’s dignity was restored when she received and became an owner of a fully furnished and wheelchair-accessible house. The media-shy philanthropist said he was moved by Ma Dlamini’s situation, which is why he decided to step in and help build a house for her.

“For many years, Ma Dlamini has endured inhumane living conditions, which worsened after her leg was amputated. Her previous dwelling, constructed from mud with numerous holes, allowed water to seep in whenever it rained,” Mashawana shared in a Facebook post. Mashawana, who is from humble beginnings, has always had an inclination for business and describes his professional journey as exciting while also having encountered and overcome big obstacles to be where he is right now. In July this year, just when the people of Hammanskraal were struggling to access safe and clean water due to the cholera outbreak, Mashawana was one of a few businesspeople who responded to the calls for a borehole in the area.

His foundation handed over the borehole to the Hammanskraal community . He says his motto which keeps him going and wanting to help others more is: “The beauty of life does not depend on how happy you are, but how happy others can be because of you.” His endeavours to provide dignity to others stems from his foundation and agency and flagship campaign One Brick at a Time.

“Through the agency of the One Brick at a Time flagship campaign, the Collen Mashawana Foundation has built hundreds of homes for the disadvantaged, with a vested interest in the elderly, child-headed homes, and those living with disabilities,” his foundation has indicated. He has also given much of his time and philanthropic efforts to the victims of the KZN floods through his foundation. In 2020, Mashawana was also named One of 100 Most Influential Africans for 2020 by Reputation Poll International.