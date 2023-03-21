Buthelezi describes ANC, EFF relationship as highly confusing

Johannesburg - IFP veteran and Prime Minister of the Zulu nation, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has criticised the ANC’s relationship with the EFF in municipalities. In an interview with The Star, Buthelezi said the EFF did not seem to have the country's best interests at heart. He was commenting on the shutdown, which was led by the EFF on Monday.

The EFF marched in various cities throughout the country. They demanded an end to load shedding and the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa. The protesters were met with a heavy police presence at various key points around the country. There was disturbed economic activity, with some people failing to go to work and businesses having to close early or give workers a day off for safety reasons. Buthelezi said it was shocking that, at a time of difficulty for South Africa’s economy, a political party could propose a shutdown of a country.

"I pity our president, as you can see, he is being accused alone. We say it takes two to tango. I am even more confused that even now, when Mr Malema says he will shut down the country, yet they still do a tango together in the municipalities, that kind of confusion at a high level confuses me. How do they say step down Cyril, yet the ANC is still doing a tango dance with them?" Buthelezi asked. Buthelezi described the EFF's shutdown as "demagogic": "In my view, we are at very dangerous demagogic times because they really shut down the country and then what happens afterwards." Meanwhile, the IFP celebrates its 48th birthday today. The event will be marked by a lecture delivered by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo in honour of the party’s founder. Obasanjo is expected to reflect on Buthelezi’s role in bringing peace to South Africa at the height of political tension. He will also reflect on Buthelezi’s contribution to bringing an end to white supremacy in South Africa.