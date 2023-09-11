Buthelezi’s death sets off mixed emotions

Johannesburg - Tributes continue to pour in for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has been described as a hero who led with truth and respect by some hostel dwellers. Buthelezi, who died on Saturday, was known as the Prince of KwaPhingangene, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarchy and nation, and the founder of the IFP.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in announcing Buthelezi’s death, described him as an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of the nation. IFP chief whip Narend Singh said Buthelezi’s passing was a shock. “It comes as a final blow when you know that the person is no more – shock, sadness. And thinking about his vision and his legacy and how the responsibility lies with all of us now to promote and preserve his legacy and vision moving forward,” said Singh.

A number of hostel dwellers in Joburg are mourning Buthelezi. Traditional leaders at George Goch Hostel said over 3000 people would travel to KwaZulu-Natal for the funeral. Regiments (amabutho) were observed singing traditional songs as a sign of mourning that they had lost an important person. A number of people took to social media to call out Buthelezi for his alleged involvement in the killing of people in Thokoza, Katlehong, Vosloorus, Boipatong, KwaMakhutha and other areas. Buthelezi’s death triggered mixed emotions in people who were affected by decisions he took under apartheid. “There is no rest in peace for Buthelezi; people were slaughtered and hacked to death out of his orders. We can’t feel any pain or remorse now that he is dead,” said Sakhile Dube of Thokoza.