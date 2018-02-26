Johannesburg - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has confirmed to The Star that he has been axed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce his new National Executive at 10pm on Monday

Earlier on Monday night, a tweet by Mbalula sparked speculation about his position as police minister.

He also changed his Twitter biography.









Mbalula who was a huge supporter of former president Jacob Zuma has moved from different government portfolios.

There has been speculation that ministers Naledi Pandor and Lindiwe Sisulu, Speaker Baleka Mbete and David Mabuza, deputy president of the ANC, are in the running as possible candidates.

According to reports, former ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize and ANC Deputy President David Mabuza will be sworn in as members of Parliament on Tuesday increasing speculation that the two may be included in the new cabinet.

* Follow @TheStar_News and @IOL for live updates.

Also read: WATCH: ANC speeding up deputy president, cabinet issues – Magashule