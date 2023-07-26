Call for Cope unity amid fake letter

Johannesburg - The Speaker of the Johannesburg Council, Colleen Makhubele, said she was aware of a plot to oust her from the Congress of the People (Cope). This comes after a fake letter was sent to the IEC and the City of Johannesburg’s City Manager indicating that Makhubele was suspended from Cope.

Cope is heading for its national elective congress later this year, and Makhubele’s name has come up among those who could lead the party into the 2024 national and provincial elections. Makhubele said she was not angered by attempts to destroy her political career. Instead, she called for unity among Cope members for the betterment of the party. ‘’I understand that there are those who are not happy at some decisions that have been taken at a national level, and that is fine, but instead of destroying each other, we should be seeking solutions, as branches, about how to meet our promises to voters,’’ she said.

Makhubele said she was proud to be a Cope Speaker in the City of Johannesburg and wanted to fly the Cope flag high. "I represent the values that Cope was founded upon, and when I execute my duties, I do so mindful that the party and our voters placed me there. I want to see Cope flourish," she said. Makhubele said it was important for members of the media to verify information they received before publishing it, especially during a time of factional politics.

‘’My appeal to the media is for the reporters to verify information they are given about politicians. We live in a time of fake news, and this can easily destroy people’s careers,’’ she said. Meanwhile, Cope's national office has since sent a letter to the IEC and the City of Johannesburg confirming that Makhubele is a member of the party in good standing. In the letter, Cope's national office said the fraudulent document had been crafted by a member of the party whose conduct was described as rogue and malicious. ‘’Councillor Colleen Makhubele remains a member of Cope in good standing and a duly elected public representative of the Party both at IEC and within the council of the City of Joburg. We further reiterate our confidence in her leadership both within the Party and beyond,’’ the letter said.

Despite the political instability in the City of Johannesburg, Makhubele is one of the longest-serving Speakers in Council since coalition arrangements began. Meanwhile, Parliament has given Cope deputy president Willie Madisha time to settle his dispute with the party in court. He was supposed to be replaced in Parliament as a Cope MP after his membership in the party was terminated. Madisha has been at loggerheads with the party’s president for some time. The rift between Madisha and party president Mosiuoa Lekota has caused the party extensive reputational damage and left voters shocked.