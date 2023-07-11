Call for legislation to stabilise coalition local governments

Johannesburg - There are growing calls for legislation that will ensure the stability of local governments in the coalition era of South African politics. Since 2016, local governments around the country have seen numerous changes in mayors and senior managers in municipalities, which has negatively affected service delivery. Johannesburg alone has seen at least seven mayors take turns since the DA took power in 2016.

Salga spokesperson Sivuyile Mbabato said since the November 2021 municipal elections, local government has been characterised by unstable coalition governments. Mbabato said if the trend of instability continues unabated, it would pose a potential threat to the stability of local government. ‘’With the exception of Cape Town and Buffalo City, six of the eight Metropolitan Municipalities are governed through coalition governments; 19 months into the new term of office, 11 municipalities have already experienced changes in the coalition governments, with many more under threat of change in the short term,’’ Mbabato said.

Mbabato said instability in coalitions has a severe impact as it compromises the municipality’s ability to adopt policies and by-laws. He said it poses a challenge when it comes to the appointment of senior managers and the passing of the budget. ‘’Ultimately, it compromises the municipal administration’s ability to deliver services to local communities. Above all, coalitions put strain on the planning of the administration because it is difficult to predict whether items will pass in the council, and local communities bear the brunt of unstable coalition politics,’’ he said. Mbabato said Salga had lobbied extensively for the regulation of coalition governments and was encouraged by the Government’s commitment to supporting the introduction of legislation that will seek to stabilise coalition governments.

The Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng, also said she was worried about the merry-go-round of mayors in municipalities. Nkadimeng said political parties had to place communities at the forefront of governance and service delivery instead of placing party interests and personal interests first. ‘’Nelson Mandela Bay had around five mayors and returned the budget for human settlement without even building a single house. Residents had given them priorities about what to do, but each and every mayor would change the plans without talking to the community,’’ she said.