Call to cancel gigs, but Kelly Khumalo is still booked

Johannesburg - As the clamour to cancel Kelly Khumalo's appearances on shows grows in the wake of Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial, it has become nearly impossible to avoid her name on social media. In events fuelled by social media and cancel culture, Khumalo lost two music gigs a few weeks ago.

As the trial continues to unravel startling details about what happened the day Meyiwa was killed, the music sensation has also been claiming trends on social platforms. Despite the noise surrounding her name with some calling for her to be sacked from other gigs as well, Khumalo delivered an electrifying performance on Saturday at Rusty Rocks All for Woman Music Concert. A few days leading up to the concert day, the management assured her fans that Khumalo would perform in their highly anticipated concert that took place in Sun City Resort, Superbowl.

“We wish to reiterate that Miss Kelly Khumalo will be performing at our event on August 12 2023(Saturday) at Sun City Resort, SuperBowl,” read the statement from Rusty Rocks. She is also booked for other events such as Somizi’s Shades of Pink set for August 19 at the Emperors Palace. Khumalo has also shared details of a gospel explosion that will take place later this month, August24, at the Drama Theatre. One of the festivals that dropped the music sensation, Maseru Park Festival, acknowledged that Khumalo is innocent until proven guilty but said it had to announce that she will no longer perform at the festival.

This announcement comes barely a week after the Tribute To Women festival canned her from performing at its highly anticipated festival that celebrates women. The Tribute Women Festival revealed that it noted comments on social media and that its decision was based on its interests in safeguarding their festival. “We have noted, with concern, various comments on social media platforms and calls from many patrons of our festival.

“We respect the legal processes and wish to indicate that Ms Kelly Khumalo is innocent until proven otherwise. “However, in the interest of safeguarding our festival, management has taken the decision to relieve Ms Khumalo of her obligations to perform at our festival this year to afford her and her team the time they require to deal with the issues emanating from the current court proceedings.” Khumalo was also among the well-known personalities who bagged awards at the second annual Basadi In Music Awards on Saturday where she won Afro Pop Artist of The year.