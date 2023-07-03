Call to clamp down on illegal initiation schools

Johannesburg - The Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) in the Northwest called on authorities to clamp down on initiation schools that operate outside the law. This follows the arrest of three suspects aged between 24 and 30, as well as the rescue of over 40 young initiates.

According to the convenor of the Moral Regeneration Movement Provincial Interim Committee, Pastor Lesiba Kgwele, chancers and those who commit atrocities through bogus initiation schools undermine our tradition, including culture, and should be brought to book. “We appeal to traditional leaders as custodians of our traditional and cultural values to monitor initiation schools within their areas of jurisdiction and report ill-treatment and illegal operations to authorities.” “We wish speedy recovery for those hospitalised after they were rescued.”

“We also welcome the closure of the illegal schools in Tsetse and Lehurutshe as well as the arrest of 24-year-old Bongani Moatlhodi, apprehended by the Lehurutshe Police in Lonely Park.” Kgwele added that initiation is supposed to be a healthy, safe, positive learning experience as well as a bonding experience and a portal into manhood that is not associated with criminality, human rights abuses, or the loss of lives. “Screening conducted by health authorities at registered initiation schools and subsequent check-ups to ensure that none of the boys die from bleeding from circumcision, dehydration, or any other conditions that are medically related are necessary.”

“Adherence to prescribed conditions is necessary to ensure that there are no atrocities that put the lives of the initiates in jeopardy.” Kgwele appealed to parents to report their missing children to the police in order to curb abductions. “Always know the whereabouts of your children during the initiation season. Those who believe in tradition should avoid unscrupulous operators who are desperate for easy money without the responsibility to uphold and respect our proud customs and traditions.”