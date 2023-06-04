Calls for protection after the ‘Sizokthola’ crew faced attack during drug raid in North West

Johannesburg - Chaos erupted in Rustenburg, North West, where Xolani Khumalo and his crew were reportedly attacked in their attempts to bust a drug dealer. The popular Moja Love show, Sizokthola, has been hailed for breaking through drug-infested areas and ensuring that drug dealers are brought to book.

It is alleged that their recent raid was nothing compared to what they had experienced before, as the reported drug dealer had security. According to Zimoja Lezinto, after Khumalo was spotted in a pub, things took an unpredictable turn, and while attempting to escape the tense situation, some of the crew members were locked inside. The crew that was outside smashed the gate lock and managed to rescue the remaining members.

Questions have been raised why the team are confronting drug lords without government protection, with many calling for full support of the show. It was no secret that some raids are more difficult then others, as the host, Khumalo, has spoken openly about the dangers of confronting some drug lords. This is not the first time that Khumalo has been attacked, but he refuses to back down from exposing criminal masquerades.

Sizokthola has kept viewers glued to their screens as Khumalo and his crew continue the fight to keep the streets clean. Having received numerous death threats and attempts to shoot him and his team during a show, his desire to see South Africa free from drugs keeps him going. In a conversation with The Star before the incident, Khumalo spoke about the essence of the show, its dangers, and his ultimate goal as he continues to raid drug hot spots.

"The actual thing that sparked the interest in doing this kind of show is that me and my friend have been doing such work eKasi without getting any compensation. This thing started in Tembisa, where we tried to protect things that were there so that they were not burnt when there was the July looting. So that's how and where everything started," he said. Not getting full support from the police has not hindered the crew from raiding the most-feared crime spots in South Africa. He says that though he does not get full support from local law enforcement agencies, it does not stop him achieving his goal of fighting for South Africa to be a drug-free country.

"Some police members want to be part of some operations that I do, while some don't want to. They have their reasons; some are compromised, some are not, so I work with the guys that want to work with me," said Khumalo. Having recently gone to the drug-infested Hillbrow in Johannesburg, he said they tackled crime in all areas. "It is a very dangerous job; I don't want to lie; as you said earlier, ukuthi there are no-go areas, but I am sure you in a few episodes you have heard gunshots, one of them was trying to shoot us. So it's a very dangerous job, but we do it with passion. Because we are not fighting against a foreign drug that is killing our country," said Khumalo.