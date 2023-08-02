Cape Town’s Boulders Beach named one of the best in the world

Johannesburg - Boulders Beach, more famous for its furry inhabitants than its sandy stretches, has been named one of the world’s best beaches in 2023. The annual list of "The 50 Best Beaches in the World" has been issued by international travel website Big 7 Travel, with Boulders Beach being named the thirty-second best beach.

"Whether you’re in the market for a secluded sandy stretch or a buzzing beach party, you’re sure to like the look of a fair few of these beaches. Consider this your essential vacation guide," the website said. It said Boulders Beach was more famous for its inhabitants than its sandy stretches. "A whole colony of as many as 3 000 African penguins nest on the beach. The best time to see them is during the summertime. The cool, clear False Bay water and rock pools are an added bonus," said the website.

The list, which is in its fifth year, was created by combining scores from various media outlets, official Blue Flag locations, social media popularity, and editorial team inputs to determine the best beaches to visit this year. Meanwhile, other beautiful African beaches were also listed as some of the world’s best. Kanga Beach in Mafia Island, Tanzania, was listed as the 24th best beach for being home to the largest marine protected area in the Indian Ocean.

"This sublimely serene beach boasts white sands, turquoise waters, and sprawling tidal flats. Below the surface, it’s just as dreamy with its unique coral grove, mangrove, and marine channel ecosystems teeming with fish, including whale sharks," the website said. The aquamarine paradise that makes up five islands, the Bazaruto Archipelago in Mozambique, was listed as number 23 for its turtles, dolphins, rays, whales, sharks, and more than 2 000 fish species. "You haven’t seen a white sand beach until you see Diani Beach. The sparkling coastline is hugged by lush forests and palm trees, and the waves are perfect for surfing. Diani Beach isn’t just beautiful; it also has a fun and vibrant atmosphere. It draws in a diverse crowd, from families to party people," the website said in regards to the 14th best beach, Diani Beach, in Kenya.