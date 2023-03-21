Carl Niehaus and Julius Malema’s new-found bromance aims to get President Cyril Ramaphosa out

Johannesburg – The newfound comradely between African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) leader Carl Niehaus and EFF leader Julius Malema has not always been the best. The pair were seen marching side by side yesterday during the National Shutdown, which both men have said on social media was a resounding success.

In 2021, Malema once described the Areta leader as a white boy who should just keep quiet and lacked the credibility of a revolutionary. "If I were Ace (Magashule), I would tell him that white guy Carl Niehaus to keep quiet because he is not helping him at all. Carl Niehaus is the type of person you tell ‘stop calling me’, that type of person who just messes up your political programmes. “He is the type that wakes up in the morning and says, Magashule for president.

"There is co-ordination, which revolution is going to be led by such a questionable character like Carl Niehaus," he said. Malema said that every political programme should be led by people with credibility. "Not a person who has buried his mother five times and asks for money from people. Then he comes from the grave and runs your campaign, straight from the grave. You can't have that type of person next to your name," added Malema.

Malema said that every political programme should be led by people with credibility. Then yesterday, during his speech to the gathered crowd, Malema asked Niehaus to attest to some of the references he made during the address. “Let me tell you that the success of the ANC depended on Russia, depended on China, depended on other countries: Algeria, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

“They gave the ANC money for it to wage struggle in South Africa. “Carl Niehaus is here, and he will tell you where the monies came from when they were engaged in the struggle,” said Malema. Niehaus attended the shutdown yesterday with enthusiasm and said that he thanked the EFF for having taken the initiative of initiating the march.

“Together, Areta and all the other progressive organisations in our country have called for a national shutdown. We work for unity among the progressive left,” said Niehaus. While outside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official presidential home, Mahlamba Ndlopfu, in Tshwane, he said that Ramaphosa did not deserve to be in this house as he had exploited people. “He is the butcher of Marikana; he is responsible for all the load shedding; he is the man who stuffed his mattresses and furniture with dollars.