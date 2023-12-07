Case against murder and insurance fraud accused Agnes Setshwantsho postponed

The Molopo Magistrates’ Court in the North West has postponed the bail hearing of murder and insurance fraud accused, Agnes Setshwantsho, to December 13. Setshwantsho is accused of poisoning her niece, to cash in an insurance policy.

On Wednesday during her second appearance for her bail hearing, her defence attorney read an affidavit on her behalf, stating reasons why she should be granted bail. According to the NPA, the State called on the investigating officer Sergeant Kheshi Mabunda to take the stand and provide the court with reasons for opposing bail. The SABC reported that evidence led in the court revealed that Setshwantsho had insured at least 40 of her extended family members with five different insurance companies, with some reports indicating that the accused has over the years, benefited from 58 separate insurance policies.

NPA regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame said following the postponement, the officer will continue his testimony when the accused makes her third appearance next week. “He is expected to continue with his testimony and the accused’ attorney is also expected to cross-examine him in the next court sitting,“ Mamothame said. The accused is facing a charge of murder, two of fraud and one of defeating the ends of justice.

The SAPS reported that on November 16, an intelligence operation led to the arrest of the accused on suspicion that she murdered her relatives to benefit from insurance claims. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspect was tracked down following this intelligence operation where she was arrested in Centurion last month. “The suspect was traced and arrested in Centurion during a take-down operation led by the SAPS in collaboration and full co-operation with an insurance company.The SAPS further reported that in the past two months, Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and a team of detectives have been working on the case following a tip-off from relatives of this suspect,” Mathe said.