Case against seven suspects accused of kidnapping a Wits student postponed

Seven suspects who kidnapped a Wits University student by luring him through a dating app, “Grindr”, are to remain in custody following a postponement of their case. The suspects appeared in a Johannesburg Magistrate Court today, and the case was postponed to October 19 after their lawyers told the court they need more time to consult with their clients.

They will then present their case and apply for bail. The State also agreed, saying that they need more time to investigate the matter. The suspects were arrested last month at Denver Men’s Hostel in Johannesburg after demanding R30 000 ransom from the student’s family for his safe return.

The Wits student had to be rescued by Gauteng police after he was kidnapped on what he thought was a date. The suspects are facing charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder. An activist representing the interests of the LGBTQI community (name withheld), speaking outside court, said she was there to support the student and his family.

“The problem with such cases is they don't go anywhere or end up with conviction, while victims are injured or dead. I am here in support of a child who was almost killed,” she said. The activist said it is paramount that people understand that the LGBTQI community are born this way and they should be respected. “No bail for the suspects, and the case must continue, and perpetrators must be kept in jail,” said the activist.

The student went missing on September 19, 2023, in Johannesburg. His room mate reported the matter, and it was discovered that he was kidnapped. Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said on September 20, 2023, the team, comprising members of Gauteng Crime Intelligence, Organised Crime Investigations, Hillbrow detectives, Johannesburg trio detectives, Johannesburg Metro Police K9, security companies, that included Vision Tactical, JT VIP, CAP Security, Fidelity Strategic Team, and Cellular Data Investigation, operationalised the information that led them to an ATM, where one of the suspects was expected to withdraw the ransom money on the M2 Road. Muridili said the police had a stake-out at the site and arrested the suspect as soon as he arrived.

“He then led the team to Denver Men's Hostel, where the victim was found bound and unconscious. Six more suspects were arrested, and the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” said Muridili. The suspects are being linked to at least 85 cases where the LGBTQI+ community were targeted for ransom payments. Department of Gauteng Department of Community Safety MEC Mazibuko commended the police for rescuing the student.

Civil rights movement #NotInMyName said the law currently states that perpetrators of violence against vulnerable groups (this includes young students) should be denied bail. “More than that, we can't trust that men connected to over 50 kidnappings in one province will 'behave' and abide by the law after being released to society. It is obvious that they're a danger to society and possess the necessary resources and networks to evade justice. The syndicate must be dismantled, and that will not be achieved if they receive bail. This will only further endanger the lives of the LGBTQI community,” said #NOTINMYNAME spokesperson Mo Senne. She said the movement is against bail in its entirety, where potential risks are clear as day, and they call on the courts to apply these laws.