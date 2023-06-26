Case against sexual predator ANC councillor in Matlosana Local Municipality postponed, State vows to oppose bail application

Johannesburg - The Orkney Magistrates’ Court postponed the case against Tebogo Sepale, a councillor at the Matlosana Local Municipality, to next month. The court postponed his case to July 7, for further investigations and a bail application.

Sepale’s attorney appeared on his behalf, as he was absent from court for unknown reasons. The NPA said the State intended to oppose his bail application. “The State is awaiting the conclusion of investigations to possibly add more charges against the accused,” said North West NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Sepale is facing 11 provisional charges: two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child’s consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one for sexual intimidation. Mamothame said Sepale’s court appearance emanated from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was investigating a case of crimen injuria and two separate counts of statutory rape after they were reported at Kanana police station. “In one of the cases, the suspect allegedly shared a nude picture of his private parts with the complainant; in the second and separate case, but involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid on May 6 by the parents of two boys aged 15 and 17. He will remain in police custody until his next court appearance,” said Mamothame.

In one video Sepale was seen sitting in an office wearing an ANC jacket and playing with his manhood. In another video, he was seen having sex with a young boy. After the videos went viral, a number of locals took to the media, sharing stories that they had been looking for work in the municipality, and some were allegedly asked to be with the councillor in a private place.