Helios Security and Risk Management has withdrawn its services from Safa House in Nasrec. File Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The SA Football Association (Safa) is in such financial dire straits that it cannot pay the nearly million rand owed to a security company. As a result, the association is being hauled to court over the debt.

Safa has defaulted in paying security company Helios Security and Risk Management its monthly R176720 fee since October last year until February, when the company withdrew its services.

Helios served the football association with summons demanding over R880 000 plus 10.5% interest. As a result of the non-payment, Helios has withdrawn its services from Safa House in Nasrec.

In summons served at the South Gauteng High Court, Helios states it had a contract to render security services to Safa for three years from 2014.

The company offered seven security guards for the day shift and another five for the night shift. The contract stipulated that Safa would pay Helios every month after receiving an invoice.

The contract was extended to a month-to-month basis when it expired in 2017.

Matters were going well between the parties until October 2018, when Safa defaulted on its payments.

Helios terminated its services at the end of February.

Financial constraints are so bad at the football association that they pleaded with Helios to be allowed to pay the outstanding amount in instalments. This was rejected.

Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul confirmed the non-payment for services.

“I can confirm that we are in discussions with them regarding payments. I cannot confirm anything about the summons.”

Safa has yet not filed a motion to defend the legal action.

The payment issues started once the contract around the same time that the soccer federation announced they had reached a dead-end with the cash-strapped SABC over rights to broadcast live football matches.

In August, negotiations between the two organisations for the broadcast rights of Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana matches failed because the SABC still owed Safa more than R50m from the previous deal, which ended in April last year.

Safa wanted the SABC to renew its R110m contract.

Safa's R1bn deal with pay-TV company Siyaya TV three years ago collapsed when regulations that demanded national team matches be broadcast by the public broadcaster scuppered the agreement.

Last month it was reported that Safa was being sued for R7.6m by a marketing company for non-payment of services rendered.

SS Network, a marketing firm based in Joburg, filed summons at the South Gauteng High Court that Safa had not paid them despite receiving payments of more than R100m from the SABC during the period between May 1, 2017 and April 30, 2018.

The two companies had entered into an agreement in August 2013 to assist Safa with the marketing and commercialisation of broadcast rights and sponsorships with national football teams.

The Star