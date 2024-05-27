Cassie urges people to believe victims the first time after assault video went viral

Singer and dancer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura has spoken out after a video of her being physically assaulted, by American rapper Sean Combs (also known as Puff Daddy, P Diddy, or Diddy) in a hotel surfaced. In the video that was shared by CNN, Combs can be seen running towards an elevator where he physically attacks Ventura, dragging her back to the hotel room.

Ventura has shared a statement on social media urging people to believe victims the first time they open up about their ordeals. “Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. “Domestic violence is the issue. It broke me down into someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.

“Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that everyone open their hearts to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth about a situation that you were powerless in. “I offer my hand to those who are still living in fear. Reach out to your people; don't cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never-ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love always, Cassie.” As previously reported by “The Star”, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs many months after the latter was accused of rape and bodily abuse.

It was later reported that Combs and Ventura settled the lawsuit the following day to “mutual satisfaction”, despite Combs’ original denial of Ventura’s allegations at the time. As the accusations against him grew, Combs posted a statement refuting the claims on his official X page. “It’s time to stop. I have been sitting quietly for the past few weeks, watching while individuals attempt to undermine my legacy, my reputation and my integrity. I have been the target of horrifying accusations from people hoping to make fast cash. To be crystal clear, I did not do any of the horrible things that are being said. I’m going to defend the truth, my family and my name,” he declared.