Cassper credits God for the continued success as he reveals his new wheels

Multi-award-winning rapper Refiloe Phoolo, better known as Cassper Nyovest, continues to inspire thousands of his fans after buying his new car, a Mercedes Maybach, for which he credits God. In a series of posts shared on his social media, he posted his new wheels and thanked God.

‘’The Bible says in Mark 11:24: Therefore, I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours. God is good!’’ Nyovest has been transparent with his fans about his newfound acceptance of God, sharing with them how his life has transformed and encouraging them to put on God’s armour. “Let’s start with Jesus, guys. A lot of people have been asking me why I am quiet. What’s going on? Just to give you a summary, I went through a reset. I realised what life is. And my purpose in this life. And I am not ashamed to say that my soul was washed by the blood of Jesus. I am not ashamed of the Gospel. And I will be unpacking more and more as time goes on, and I will tell you the beautiful story of my testimony of how I had an encounter with God this year. So my message is quick to say yes, Happy New Year, but don’t forget that the Devil is working, so please dress yourself in the armour of God as you go into the new year. Jesus is King,” said Nyovest.