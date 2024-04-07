Cassper Nyovest ties the knot with his childhood friend

Social media is abuzz with the unexpected revelation that local musician and businessman Refiloe Phoolo, popularly known as Cassper Nyovest, has reportedly tied the knot with his childhood friend Pulane Mojaki. This follows months of speculation on the nature of their relationship, and there was also a leaked invitation to their wedding a few weeks ago.

Despite the rapper denying the subject of the invitation, it claimed that the pair got married at the weekend, showcasing an exquisite traditional wedding. Several social media users have shared glimpses of the wedding, which feature the couple looking incredibly happy in their majestic ensembles. While thousands of his fans waited for an official post, he shared the big day on his stories, with some of his close friends and fans congratulating him.

X user @Ron_YNWA also congratulated the pair, quoting Nyovest’s song and saying: “We are talking about our dreams and how we are going to accomplish them while they talk about us and how we are going to fail. Congratulations. Haters will always be there. God will protect you.” Another user highlighted that a man will know if one is wife material or not. “A man will know almost immediately if you are wife material or not. Just because he stays with you does not mean he sees you as his future,” said Tom.

The conversation around his marriage also sparked a debate on social media, as many of his fans thought he was with Thobeka Majozi, whom he shares a son with. “I think I once heard Cassper say he chose the best baby mama. I just can’t recall which song. All I am saying is that it was all planned. Even his baby mama agreed to it,” said @Mfoka_Mlangeni. Lekau Sehoana, the founder of Drip, and DJ Vettys were among those who congratulated the rapper on Instagram.

DJ Vettys also shared a photo in which Nyovest expressed gratitude to him for attending the wedding. “Thank you for blessing us with your presence, my brother,” said Nyovest. The rapper has been on a winning streak, having recently purchased a Mercedes Maybach, something that got his fans talking.