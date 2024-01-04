Cassper urges fans to ‘dress in the armour of God’

Refiloe Phoolo, better known as Cassper Nyovest, has shared his New Year’s wishes with thousands of his followers after staying away from the limelight for a while now. The star explained his recent absence from social media, promising to tell it all soon after citing that his soul was “washed by the blood of Jesus”.

“Let’s start with Jesus, guys. A lot of people have been asking me why I am quiet. What's going on? Just to give you a summary, I went through a reset. I realized what life is. And my purpose in this life. And I am not ashamed to say that my soul was washed by the blood of Jesus. I am not ashamed of the gospel. And I will be unpacking more and more as time goes on, and I will tell you the beautiful story of my testimony of how I had an encounter with God this year. So my message is quick to say yes, Happy New Year, but don't forget that the devil is working, so please dress yourself in the armour of God as you go into the New Year. Jesus is King,” said Nyovest. Before taking a break, he had been promoting his newest album, ‘Solomon’, which is named after his best friend Carpo. The album boasts 11 tracks and features the likes of Maglera Doe Boy and Nobantu Vilakazi.

He spoke about his excitement about the album, revealing that he hopes it will inspires people. “I’m so excited about this album; I know people have been waiting for it, and this is where I’m the most vulnerable. I’m in a different headspace, and I hope it inspires people to find themselves, be more true to who they are, and have fun. I had a good time creating this work; I wasn’t fixated on selling platinum or gold but to express myself, celebrate, grieve, feel, and just be myself, and I think I have achieved it with this work,” said the Mahikeng-born artist. Nyovest, who has also given other countries a taste of his music, also spoke about his tour with Nasty C, and said: “This tour is a testament to the vibrant tapestry of sounds and rhythms that Africa has gifted to the world.