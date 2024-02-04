Catch a Fire International Reggae Festival back to reignite fans

Legendary reggae musicians Pressure Busspipe and Dynamq are set to ignite reggae and dancehall passion for their South African music fans, who are expected to flock to the Soweto Theatre next month for their dose of reggae jams. Pressure Busspipe, also known as Delyno Brown, is a reggae musician from Saint Thomas, US Virgin Islands, who gained fame working on the Star Lion sound system in the late 1990s, while Dynamq, real name Kennedy Ongele Lorya, is a South Sudanese reggae-dancehall artist, DJ, music producer, founder of Dynamq Sounds International and non-governmental organisation Dynamq Foundation in Juba, South Sudan.

The event, being staged by Lioness Productions, takes place on Saturday, March 9, when throngs of dancehall and reggae followers will be treated to an unforgettable night of pulsing rhythms and vibrant reggae-dancehall beats. “We are thrilled to bring together these two reggae-dancehall powerhouses for a truly electrifying musical experience. Their unique blend of high-energy performances and soulful lyrics are sure to ignite passion in reggae-dancehall fans,“ said Fikile Makhalemele, founder of Lioness Productions. Known for hits like Love and Affection and Virgin Islands Nice, Pressure Busspipe’s decades-long career has cemented his reputation as one of reggae’s most influential artists.

Makhalemele said Dynamq, the international star known for fusing reggae with African beats, promises to bring his award-winning sound to thrill the crowds. Makhalemele revealed that the two giants in the reggae industry will be performing for the first time in the country. “These two icons’ performances at the 5th Catch A Fire International Reggae Festival marks their very first performances in South Africa and southern Africa. They’ll be joining the festival in celebrating 30 years of South Africa’s freedom and the significant contribution of reggae-dancehall to the country’s freedom,” she added.