Colonel Siya Notisi is seeking compensation for his August 2015 arrest regarding the infamous “Springs Bad Boys” case, where a police officer and two informants were found guilty and each handed three life sentences for three gruesome killings of murder suspects.
Notisi was charged with fraud, perjury and defeating the administration of justice after being falsely accused of lying that Lwazi Dlangamandla, one of the convicted murderers, was not an informant when, in fact, he was.
However, in October 2015, the Springs Magistrate’s Court was scathing when it threw the case out, saying the State had no evidence to prosecute Notisi, before he could make his defence in the matter.
“It is beyond my understanding why this accused (Notisi) was charged in the first place It is beyond my understanding, and I really do not have words for whoever made the decision to charge the accused in this matter,” the Springs court said, according to transcribed records.