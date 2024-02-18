Cele honours men and women in the blue who went beyond call of duty

Minister of Police Bheki Cele has honoured his top-achieving men and women in he blue at the 9th National Excellence Awards held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on the weekend. One of these is Lieutenant-Colonel Joe Coetzer, of the Hawks, who lost his leg during an operation in which 19 cash-in-transit heist suspects were shot dead in Makhado, Limpopo, as well as Sergeant Molwantoa Rapakgadi, who secured 57 life terms for 17 serial rapists.

Speaking to eNCA, Coetzer said even though being a police officer has its challenges, it is an honour to serve and protect. “It is an honour and sometimes decisions must be taken and unfortunately you cannot always predict the situation. Every police officer when he leaves his house, he and his family know the possibilities that lie ahead,” Coetzer said. The minister was joined by his deputy, Cassel Mathale, as they both commended the hard work of some of the country’s dedicated police officers, reservists, and community patrol forum members for the 2022/23 period.

Sergeant Keshi Mabunda was also celebrated for his stellar investigation of Agnes Setshwantsho’s fraudulent funeral insurance claims. Mabunda’s hard work in high-profile matters also earned him a promotion to the rank of captain as well as the minister’s special award. His well-respected track record also includes the successful arrest and prosecution of the infamous insurance fraudster Rosemary Ndlovu on similar charges.

Another member who was honoured on the big night is the one who raised the alarm and alerted SAPS organised crime that there was a woman (Dr Nandipha Magudumana) that had been repeatedly collecting bodies in Bloemfontein, has been promoted to the rank of Warrant Officer at the SAPS excellence awards. National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the minister was pleased with the work of the many hard-working police officers. “Sgt Molantoa Rapakgadi from SAPS Gauteng Serial & Electronic Crime Investigations unit was recognised in the Ministers Special Awards category at the SAPS Excellence Awards. He has secured 57 life terms , more than 3 000 years for rapists and has put 17 serial rapists in jail,” she said.

Mabunda, on receiving his accolade, said he was overwhelmed but that the award was motivation not only for himself but also for his fellow officers. He added that hard work and dedication paid off. “I love this uniform. I loved the action but I did not know what is really happening in the police force until I joined the force,” he said. The awards were preceded by the third-quarter crime statistics for the 2023/24 financial year which on Friday revealed that more than 7 700 people were murdered in three months, according to the latest quarterly crime stats.