Cele offers glimmer of hope in AKA murder case

Months after the horrific killing of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes in Durban, there is a glimmer of hope that the perpetrators will be brought to book. Police Minister Bheki Cele, in an update on the case, gave some critical information that throws light on the rapper’s death.

In an interview on Metro FM recently, Cele revealed that the people involved in the case were close associates of the rapper. The provincial police commissioner had oversight of the matter, Cele said. “He has given the report that we have found the getaway car and the gun has been found. They have been found two people that I know, for sure, that those people have been kept safe because they know very well what happened on that particular day.

“We know who we are chasing. And those two are kept safe because they know what happened, even beyond that day.” In March, Cele said that though the police might be working at a slower pace than the country expected, they would crack the case. He also mentioned progress in the case after cellphones had been collected. “Fortunately, I get briefed every day about this matter. It is a matter that we can’t get to rest. And unfortunately, we can’t be giving a blow-by-blow of what is happening but the progress is absolutely there.

“We have collected a lot of cellphones that we are working to download and all kinds of things. That is the last I received. The progress is there. We acknowledge it is not with the speed that the community would have loved and the nation would have loved to see us reacting. But mark the space, we are cracking the case,” said Cele. “Those people were hired, but some of those people were close associates of AKA,” Cele added. The news comes months after national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola said the assassins were “known”.

In a media briefing, he said: “We know who we are looking for. It is a matter of rounding up all of them.” While the case continues to be unpacked, the ‘Fela In Versace’ hitmaker was honoured at the Metro FM Awards. The star bagged four awards – Best Male Artist, Hip-hop Artist, Artist of the Year, and Best Collaboration Song for his song "Lemons" (Lemonade), which he co-wrote with Nasty C.