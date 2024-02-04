Celebrities and politicians throw their weight behind Bafana Bafana after momentous win against Cape Verde

South Africa has erupted in joyous celebrations following Bafana Bafana’s thrilling victory over Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Saturday. The captain of the squad, Ronwen Williams, was among those who applauded when he made the fourth save that sent the national soccer team to the Afcon semi-finals.

Celebrities, political parties and fans across the country have thrown their support behind the team as it prepares for its eagerly anticipated match against Nigeria on Wednesday. Siv Ngesi, Dr Musa Mthombeni, Mmusi Maimane, Cassper Nyovest, Fikile Mbalula and other well-known personalities have been consistent in showing support for the team since the tournament started. With much congratulations shared with Williams, Cassper Nyovest added his voice, saying that Williams had written his name in the history books.

“Tonight, you wrote your name in the history books and in our hearts!!! Legend!! First time in 15 years!!! We are going to the CAF semi-finals because of this man!!! Ronwen Williams!!! Thank you.” The EFF said: “The EFF congratulates Bafana Bafana on qualifying for the Afcon semi-finals. We call on the whole country to rally behind this team. We also call on them to double their efforts and make the country proud.” Former public protector Professor Thuli Madonsela said: “Please join me in an appreciation toast to Ronwen Williams, @BafanaBafana goalkeeper who saved 4 penalties in the quarter-final match against Cape Verde last night and has been a knight in shining armour throughout our #AFCON2023 quest #Bafana Pride.”