Celebrities rally behind gutsy Banyana Banyana

Johannesburg - Banyana Banyana’s historic win at the Fifa Women’s World Cup has seen thousands of supporters, including celebrities, show their support on social media. The South African team won against Italy in the knock-out rounds in their Group G clash in Wellington on Wednesday, attracting a massive celebration countrywide.

Messages congratulating the team have been pouring in, with many expressing excitement ahead of their match. Esteemed media darling Bonang Matheba and award-winning radio personality Anele Mdoda were among many of those who hailed the women's team for its victory. “WE’RE WITHIN!!! Re TSEEEENE, knock-out stages!!! CONGRATULATIONS, banyana ba rona!! Wow, wow,” wrote Matheba on Twitter.

Mdoda also posted a video of the team chanting a popular song, “Hamba Wena”, highlighting how they made the country proud. “Nguweeeeee igondo yam. Ladies, you have made us so happy,” she tweeted. Robert Marawa has also been rallying behind the team, pointing out that he believes in them.

“On the brink of history. The most important 90 minutes of their lives. Let’s go African Champions!! I truly believe in these group-class ladies to qualify for the Last 16 of the #FIFAWWC.” Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, commented about the win on social media. “Banyana Banyana have done it! What a performance! This is a historic moment for South African football. This is a historic moment for women's sports in the country. Round of 16, here we come.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation sent its best wishes ahead of its match against the Netherlands on Sunday. “Well done, team! You have made us proud. Good luck with your second-round match against the Netherlands on Sunday.” Radio and TV personality Mpho Maboi added her voice and said: “Dear Corporate SA, are you still going to keep ignoring the excellence that is #BanyanaBanyana, and for how long will you be doing that? I’ll listen on the radio.”

Political parties have also been vocal about the team’s victory and shared their best wishes on social media. “We would like to congratulate @Banyana_Banyana for their latest achievement in the @FIFAWWC. The never-say-die attitude of our ladies has been nothing short of inspiring,” wrote the ATM. The ANC in Limpopo said: “Remarkable achievement in reaching the knock-out stage of the World Cup! #BanyanaBanyana #WorldCup.”